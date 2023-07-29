The Minnesota Twins (54-51) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Kansas City Royals (30-75) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-4) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (1-12) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-4, 2.76 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-12, 6.10 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (1-12 with a 6.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.10, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.

Lyles is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Lyles will try to continue an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Jordan Lyles vs. Twins

He meets a Twins offense that ranks 17th in the league with 462 total runs scored while batting .236 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .412 slugging percentage (13th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 139 home runs (eighth in the league).

Lyles has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Twins this season in 9 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .308 batting average over two appearances.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (6-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 2.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Bailey Ober vs. Royals

The Royals are batting .233 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (27th in the league) with 94 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 4-for-21 with a double and an RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.

