Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will try to find success against Jordan Lyles when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 94 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 27th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 391 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.424 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Lyles (1-12) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the New York Yankees.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians L 5-1 Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins W 8-5 Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Alec Marsh Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Phillies - Away - -

