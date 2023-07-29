Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .216 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- In 36 of 77 games this season (46.8%) Massey has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 77), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.4%).
- In 18 games this year (23.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.218
|AVG
|.214
|.296
|OBP
|.246
|.336
|SLG
|.351
|9
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|30/11
|K/BB
|38/5
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.76, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .215 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.