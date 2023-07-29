Saturday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 24, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Read More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .264.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 27 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 50 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (14.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .306 AVG .220 .371 OBP .258 .387 SLG .288 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 10/4 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings