Saturday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 24, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .264.
  • Duffy has picked up a hit in 27 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 50 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (14.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 25
.306 AVG .220
.371 OBP .258
.387 SLG .288
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 2
10/4 K/BB 15/3
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (118 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.