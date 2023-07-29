Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .273.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has had an RBI in 24 games this year (33.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (35.2%), including five games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .294 AVG .250 .338 OBP .307 .412 SLG .359 12 XBH 8 1 HR 3 19 RBI 11 26/10 K/BB 35/11 8 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings