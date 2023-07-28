The Minnesota Twins (54-50) and the Kansas City Royals (29-75) will square off on Friday, July 28 at Kauffman Stadium, with Sonny Gray starting for the Twins and Brady Singer taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +140 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.07 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.55 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 41 (62.1%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 14-9 (winning 60.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Royals have been victorious in 26, or 28.6%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 13 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

