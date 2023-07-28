Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 92 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 383 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.21) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.427 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer (6-8) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians L 5-1 Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians L 8-3 Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Alec Marsh Kodai Senga 8/3/2023 Mets - Home Brady Singer Max Scherzer

