The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .213 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.

Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (24 of 57), with more than one hit seven times (12.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 57 games this season.

In nine games this season (15.8%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this season (22.8%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .185 AVG .233 .361 OBP .289 .277 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 12/15 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings