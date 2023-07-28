Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .238 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has driven home a run in 22 games this season (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 26 games this season (34.2%), including four multi-run games (5.3%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .234 AVG .241 .351 OBP .298 .363 SLG .387 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 69/11 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings