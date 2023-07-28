On Friday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .232 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.

Waters has recorded a hit in 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (22.2%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has had an RBI in 11 games this season (24.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season (13 of 45), with two or more runs five times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .284 AVG .185 .354 OBP .221 .473 SLG .259 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 41/4 3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings