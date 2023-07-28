On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 39 extra-base hits.

In 62.7% of his games this year (64 of 102), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season (45 of 102), with two or more runs five times (4.9%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .253 AVG .248 .291 OBP .289 .460 SLG .416 19 XBH 20 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 50/11 10 SB 18

Twins Pitching Rankings