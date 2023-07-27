2023 Amundi Evian Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France will host the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship from July 27-30 ($6.5M purse), with Hyo Joo Kim the favorite (+1400) and Brooke Mackenzie Henderson the most recent champion.
Amundi Evian Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 1:15 AM ET
- Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club
- Location: Évian-les-Bains, France
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,527 yards
Amundi Evian Championship Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 7:27 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Women’s Open
|6th
|-2
|7
|68-71-73-74
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|20th
|-1
|7
|76-70-70-67
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|5th
|-16
|5
|69-65-69-69
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 8:03 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Lin Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Greater Toledo LPGA Classic
|4th
|-14
|7
|66-69-68-67
|U.S. Women’s Open
|13th
|+4
|13
|68-77-75-72
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|3rd
|-6
|2
|67-71-73-67
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 2:27 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Korda Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|U.S. Women’s Open
|64th
|+13
|22
|76-73-72-80
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|MC
|+11
|-
|76-77
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|MC
|+2
|-
|72-74
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 2:27 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Greater Toledo LPGA Classic
|MC
|+1
|-
|66-77
|U.S. Women’s Open
|9th
|+1
|10
|74-71-72-72
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|8th
|-5
|3
|70-74-68-67
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 2:03 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Ko Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Greater Toledo LPGA Classic
|26th
|-6
|15
|69-68-72-69
|U.S. Women’s Open
|MC
|+7
|-
|79-72
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|20th
|-1
|7
|72-69-69-73
Amundi Evian Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Ayaka Furue
|+2000
|Linn Grant
|+2000
|Leona Maguire
|+2200
|Atthaya Thitikul
|+2200
|Minjee Lee
|+2200
|Nasa Hataoka
|+2500
|Jiyai Shin
|+2800
|Charley Hull
|+2800
|Carlota Ciganda
|+3300
|Allisen Corpuz
|+3500
