Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Guardians on July 26, 2023
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 103 hits with 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a .253/.294/.442 slash line so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has put up 86 hits with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.
- He's slashed .246/.287/.436 on the year.
- Perez enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .150 with two home runs and three RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 57 RBI (109 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.355/.480 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 110 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.341/.372 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 23
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.