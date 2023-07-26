The Kansas City Royals and Michael Massey take the field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 91 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .375 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 380 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .292.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.420 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Alec Marsh (0-4) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Marsh will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians L 5-1 Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians - Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda 8/1/2023 Mets - Home Zack Greinke José Quintana 8/2/2023 Mets - Home Alec Marsh Kodai Senga

