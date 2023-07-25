Royals vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 25
The Kansas City Royals (29-73) will look to Salvador Perez, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Progressive Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-10) will take the ball for the Royals.
Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-10, 5.03 ERA)
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke
- Greinke (1-10 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Over 19 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.03 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
- Greinke has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season heading into this game.
- He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Zack Greinke vs. Guardians
- He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 13th in the league with 863 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .382 (26th in the league) with 74 total home runs (30th in MLB play).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Greinke has a 3 ERA and a 2.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .440.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale
- The Guardians will send Civale (3-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.71 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 11 games.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Aaron Civale vs. Royals
- The Royals rank 29th in MLB with 379 runs scored this season. They have a .233 batting average this campaign with 91 home runs (27th in the league).
- The Royals have gone 2-for-23 with two doubles in one game against the right-hander this season.
