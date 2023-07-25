The Kansas City Royals (29-73) will look to Salvador Perez, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Progressive Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (3-2) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-10) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-10, 5.03 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-10 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 5.03 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.

Greinke has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 15 times this season heading into this game.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Zack Greinke vs. Guardians

He will face a Guardians offense that ranks 13th in the league with 863 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .382 (26th in the league) with 74 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

In six innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Greinke has a 3 ERA and a 2.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .440.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians will send Civale (3-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.71 ERA this season with 7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 11 games.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Aaron Civale vs. Royals

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with 379 runs scored this season. They have a .233 batting average this campaign with 91 home runs (27th in the league).

The Royals have gone 2-for-23 with two doubles in one game against the right-hander this season.

