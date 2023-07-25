Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (49-51) will take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (29-73) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +170. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-10, 5.03 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 28 (57.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 2-5 (28.6%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (29.2%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 8-19 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Michael Massey 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

