On Tuesday, MJ Melendez (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: BSGL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .213 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (21.1%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .211 AVG .216 .294 OBP .286 .361 SLG .329 15 XBH 15 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 53/22 K/BB 60/14 2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings