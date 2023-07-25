On Tuesday, Maikel Garcia (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .279 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with one homer.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.9% of them.

He has homered in four games this year (5.9%), homering in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (33.8%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.9%).

In 24 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .295 AVG .261 .336 OBP .321 .402 SLG .370 11 XBH 7 1 HR 3 19 RBI 10 26/9 K/BB 35/11 8 SB 6

