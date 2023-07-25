Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Isbel -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .215.
- Isbel has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
- In 6.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 of 47 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.195
|AVG
|.235
|.225
|OBP
|.279
|.312
|SLG
|.420
|7
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|5
|14/2
|K/BB
|21/5
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (3-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.71, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .215 batting average against him.
