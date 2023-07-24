Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .208.
  • Isbel has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 13 of 46 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 23
.195 AVG .221
.225 OBP .268
.312 SLG .416
7 XBH 10
1 HR 2
8 RBI 5
14/2 K/BB 20/5
2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
  • Allen (4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
