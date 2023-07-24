Drew Waters -- batting .216 with two triples, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .233 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.

In 25 of 43 games this year (58.1%) Waters has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has driven home a run in 11 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 13 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .284 AVG .184 .354 OBP .203 .473 SLG .263 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 38/2 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings