Italy vs. Argentina: Women’s World Cup Group G Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 24
In the first round of Group G matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 24 at 2:00 AM ET, Italy will meet Argentina.
The three-way moneyline odds for this match are: Italy (-179), draw (+300), Argentina (+482). This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently -132, and the over is -101.
Italy vs. Argentina Game Info
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 2:00 AM ET
- Location: Auckland, New Zealand
- Venue: Eden Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Italy Moneyline: -179
- Argentina Moneyline: +482
Italy Last World Cup Performance
Italy advanced to the quarterfinals of the last World Cup, in 2019, and was eliminated by the Netherlands 2-0. Cristiana Girelli and Aurora Galli led their squad at the 2019 World Cup, with each player scoring three goals.
Argentina Last World Cup Performance
At the 2019 World Cup, Argentina failed to make it beyond the group stage. Milagros Menendez and Florencia Bonsegundo tied for 29th overall among 2019 World Cup scorers and topped the club with one goal in the tournament.
Italy vs. Argentina Recent Performance
- So far this year, Italy is 2-1-1 versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it went 2-1-3 in such matches (-3 goal differential).
- On July 1, Italy posted a 0-0 draw with Morocco. That was its last game against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team.
- In 2022, Argentina went 0-2-4 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -14. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 2-0-0 (+3 goal differential).
- On February 23, Argentina posted a 1-0 win over New Zealand. That was its last match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad.
Italy Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Laura Giuliani
|30
|1
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Emma Severini
|20
|2
|-
|Benedetta Orsi
|23
|3
|-
|Lucia Di Guglielmo
|26
|4
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Elena Linari
|29
|5
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Manuela Giugliano
|25
|6
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Sofia Cantore
|23
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Barbara Bonansea
|32
|8
|-
|Valentina Giacinti
|29
|9
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Cristiana Girelli
|33
|10
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Benedetta Glionna
|23
|11
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Rachele Baldi
|28
|12
|-
|Elisa Bartoli
|32
|13
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Chiara Beccari
|18
|14
|-
|Annamaria Serturini
|25
|15
|-
|Giulia Dragoni
|16
|16
|-
|Lisa Boattin
|26
|17
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Arianna Caruso
|23
|18
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Martina Lenzini
|25
|19
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Giada Greggi
|23
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Valentina Cernoia
|32
|21
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Francesca Durante
|26
|22
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Cecilia Salvai
|29
|23
|-
Argentina Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Vanina Correa
|39
|1
|Rosario Central (Argentina)
|Adriana Sachs
|29
|2
|Santos FC SP (Brazil)
|Eliana Stabile
|29
|3
|Santos FC SP (Brazil)
|Julieta Cruz
|27
|4
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Vanesa Santana
|32
|5
|Sporting de Huelva (Spain)
|Aldana Cometti
|27
|6
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Romina Nunez
|29
|7
|UAI Urquiza (Argentina)
|Daiana Falfan
|22
|8
|UAI Urquiza (Argentina)
|Paulina Gramaglia
|20
|9
|-
|Dalila Ippolito
|21
|10
|Parma (Italy)
|Yamila Tamara Rodriguez
|25
|11
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
|Lara Esponda
|17
|12
|River Plate (Argentina)
|Sophia Braun
|23
|13
|Club Leon (Mexico)
|Miriam Mayorga
|33
|14
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Florencia Bonsegundo
|30
|15
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Lorena Benitez
|24
|16
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
|Camila Gomez Ares
|28
|17
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Gabriela Chavez
|34
|18
|Estudiantes (BA) (Argentina)
|Mariana Larroquette
|30
|19
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Chiara Singarella
|-
|20
|Kennesaw State University (United States)
|Erica Lonigro
|29
|21
|Rosario Central (Argentina)
|Estefania Banini
|33
|22
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Abigail Chaves
|26
|23
|Huracan (Argentina)
