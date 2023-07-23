The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .245.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.2% of those games.

In seven games this year, he has homered (9.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Pratto has an RBI in 22 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.6%), including four multi-run games (5.5%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .234 AVG .256 .351 OBP .317 .363 SLG .416 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 62/11 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings