On Sunday, Drew Waters (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .240 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.8% of them.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .284 AVG .194 .354 OBP .213 .473 SLG .278 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 35/2 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings