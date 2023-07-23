Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two triples, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .259 with five doubles, three triples and three walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
- In four games this season, Blanco has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.300
|AVG
|.208
|.344
|OBP
|.269
|.533
|SLG
|.375
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|11/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
