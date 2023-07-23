The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two triples, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is batting .259 with five doubles, three triples and three walks.
  • In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), Blanco has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
  • In four games this season, Blanco has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
.300 AVG .208
.344 OBP .269
.533 SLG .375
5 XBH 3
0 HR 0
5 RBI 1
11/2 K/BB 6/1
4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
