Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (51-47) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (28-71) at 1:05 PM (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 5-10 when favored by +190 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (367 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

