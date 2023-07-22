Royals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (51-47) squaring off against the Kansas City Royals (28-71) at 1:05 PM (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 5-10 when favored by +190 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (367 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Matt Manning
|July 18
|Tigers
|W 11-10
|Daniel Lynch vs Tarik Skubal
|July 19
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 20
|Tigers
|L 3-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Lorenzen
|July 21
|@ Yankees
|L 5-4
|Alec Marsh vs Clarke Schmidt
|July 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brady Singer vs Gerrit Cole
|July 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Luis Severino
|July 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Logan Allen
|July 25
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Aaron Civale
|July 26
|@ Guardians
|-
|Alec Marsh vs Gavin Williams
|July 28
|Twins
|-
|Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
