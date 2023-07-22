On Saturday, Nick Pratto (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .243.

In 43 of 72 games this year (59.7%) Pratto has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Pratto has driven in a run in 21 games this year (29.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (34.7%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .234 AVG .252 .351 OBP .304 .363 SLG .390 10 XBH 11 3 HR 3 17 RBI 13 43/18 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings