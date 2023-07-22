MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, MJ Melendez (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez leads Kansas City in OBP (.292) this season, fueled by 71 hits.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (21.7%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.211
|AVG
|.213
|.294
|OBP
|.289
|.361
|SLG
|.329
|15
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|53/22
|K/BB
|56/14
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.78), 12th in WHIP (1.089), and 15th in K/9 (9.8).
