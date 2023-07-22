Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .212.
- In 45.8% of his games this year (33 of 72), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in five games this year (6.9%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Massey has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 72 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.226
|AVG
|.198
|.306
|OBP
|.230
|.349
|SLG
|.319
|9
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|14
|30/11
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Cole (9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.78), 12th in WHIP (1.089), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.