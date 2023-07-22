Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 97 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .277.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.7% of those games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (4.6%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has driven home a run in 21 games this season (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (23 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .295 AVG .255 .336 OBP .322 .402 SLG .349 11 XBH 6 1 HR 2 19 RBI 8 26/9 K/BB 32/11 8 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings