Held from July 20-23, Harry Hall is set to compete in the 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

Looking to place a wager on Hall at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Harry Hall Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hall has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Hall has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Hall has finished in the top five once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

Hall has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -7 277 0 16 1 3 $866,819

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 7,480 yards this week, 475 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hall has played in the past year has been 207 yards shorter than the 7,480 yards Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall shot poorly on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 3.20 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hall was better than 90% of the competitors (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Hall fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hall carded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.4).

Hall's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.9.

At that last tournament, Hall's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Hall ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.6.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hall had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Hall Odds to Win: +5500

