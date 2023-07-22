Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .246.
- Olivares has had a hit in 41 of 69 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.4%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (34.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.244
|AVG
|.248
|.287
|OBP
|.318
|.403
|SLG
|.419
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|21/10
|2
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Cole (9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.78), 12th in WHIP (1.089), and 15th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
