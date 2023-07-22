On Saturday, Drew Waters (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .246.

Waters has had a hit in 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (24.4%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Waters has picked up an RBI in 26.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (31.7%), including five multi-run games (12.2%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .284 AVG .206 .354 OBP .225 .473 SLG .294 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 32/2 3 SB 2

