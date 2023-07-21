Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Nicky Lopez (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .209 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.
- Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this season (23 of 55), with at least two hits six times (10.9%).
- In 55 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In eight games this year (14.5%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.185
|AVG
|.229
|.361
|OBP
|.289
|.277
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|12/15
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Schmidt (5-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
