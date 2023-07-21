Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Maikel Garcia (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (26.6%).
- He has homered in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 64), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.295
|AVG
|.248
|.336
|OBP
|.319
|.402
|SLG
|.337
|11
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|8
|26/9
|K/BB
|32/11
|8
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Schmidt (5-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.31 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.