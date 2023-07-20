Thursday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (28-69) and the Detroit Tigers (43-52) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (4-6) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-9) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Royals have been victorious in 25, or 29.8%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won 23 of 77 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (363 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule