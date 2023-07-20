Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nick Pratto (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .245 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Pratto has had a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (30.0%), Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.238
|AVG
|.252
|.352
|OBP
|.305
|.369
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|42/17
|K/BB
|62/9
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
