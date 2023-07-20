After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .210.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 54 of 90 games this year (60.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (14.4%).

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 90), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has had an RBI in 20 games this year (22.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .209 AVG .211 .294 OBP .284 .356 SLG .322 14 XBH 13 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 53/22 K/BB 56/14 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings