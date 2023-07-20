The Los Angeles Sparks (7-13) and Kayla McBride's Minnesota Lynx (9-12) hit the court at Target Center on Thursday, July 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Minnesota fell short in an 82-73 defeat against Atlanta. The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier, who ended the game with 35 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while McBride added 12 points and two steals. Los Angeles lost to Las Vegas 97-78 in their last game. Azura Stevens (22 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) ended the game as Los Angeles's top scorer.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-145 to win)

Lynx (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+120 to win)

Sparks (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-2.5)

Lynx (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Prime Video

Lynx Season Stats

Offensively, the Lynx are scoring 79.4 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are giving up 85.3 points per contest on defense (ninth-ranked).

So far this season, Minnesota is grabbing 34.3 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 34.6 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Lynx are putting up 18.7 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the WNBA in 2023.

So far this season, Minnesota is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Lynx have been missing the mark in terms of three-pointers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (6.6) and third-worst in three-point percentage (31.4%).

Minnesota has struggled against three-pointers this year, ranking worst in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (9.7) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%).

Lynx Home/Away Splits

The Lynx have scored at a higher clip at home than on the road in the 2023 season (80 at home versus 78.7 on the road), but have also surrendered more points at home than away from home (86.8 opponent points per home game versus 83.7 on the road).

At home, Minnesota averages 0.7 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (34 at home, 34.7 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 2.6 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.4 at home, 36 on the road).

The Lynx average 19.6 assists per home contest, 1.9 more than their road game average in 2023 (17.7). So far in the 2023 WNBA season, Minnesota is committing more turnovers in home games (13.7 per game) than away (12.4), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.2 per game) compared to on the road (13.1).

In 2023 the Lynx average 6.6 made three-pointers at home and 6.5 away, shooting 32.4% from distance at home compared to 30.2% away.

This year, Minnesota averages 9.1 three-pointers allowed at home and 10.3 on the road (conceding 36.4% shooting from deep in home games compared to 36.8% on the road).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have won three of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Lynx have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

Minnesota's record against the spread is 10-10-0.

Minnesota has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Lynx have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

