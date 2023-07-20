Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .209 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Massey has gotten a hit in 32 of 70 games this year (45.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.7%).
- He has homered in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 70), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Massey has had an RBI in 17 games this season (24.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.6%).
- In 15 of 70 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.233
|AVG
|.188
|.314
|OBP
|.220
|.359
|SLG
|.259
|9
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/11
|K/BB
|34/4
|2
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
