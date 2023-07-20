The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey is hitting .209 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Massey has gotten a hit in 32 of 70 games this year (45.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.7%).
  • He has homered in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 70), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Massey has had an RBI in 17 games this season (24.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.6%).
  • In 15 of 70 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 35
.233 AVG .188
.314 OBP .220
.359 SLG .259
9 XBH 3
2 HR 2
13 RBI 10
30/11 K/BB 34/4
2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lorenzen (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.