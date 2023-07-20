The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .406 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .199.
  • Isbel has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).
  • In 42 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 20
.192 AVG .206
.224 OBP .260
.301 SLG .368
6 XBH 8
1 HR 1
8 RBI 4
13/2 K/BB 16/5
2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Tigers will send Lorenzen (4-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
