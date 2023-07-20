Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.447) and total hits (97) this season.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (33 of 96), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.253
|AVG
|.249
|.291
|OBP
|.292
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|46/10
|10
|SB
|17
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.