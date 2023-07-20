On Thursday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.447) and total hits (97) this season.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (33 of 96), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .253 AVG .249 .291 OBP .292 .460 SLG .434 19 XBH 19 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 46/10 10 SB 17

Tigers Pitching Rankings