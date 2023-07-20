In the opening round of group-stage matches, Norway will meet New Zealand at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 20 at 3:00 AM ET.

This game will be available on FOX US.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Norway vs. New Zealand

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US
  • Location: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Venue: Eden Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Norway Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
New Zealand July 20 - Away
Switzerland July 25 - Away
Philippines July 30 - Home

Norway's Recent Performance

  • Norway lost to England in the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup, 3-0.
  • Isabell Herlovsen recorded two goals in the tournament.
  • In addition, Karina Saevik added one assist.
  • Norway was 4-1-5 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -8. This year, its record is 0-2-2 against fellow World Cup squads (-4 goal differential).
  • Norway's last match against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it drew with Sweden 3-3 on April 11.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Norway's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Cecilie Fiskerstrand #1
  • Anja Sonstevold #2
  • Sara Horte #3
  • Tuva Hansen #4
  • Guro Bergsvand #5
  • Maren Mjelde #6
  • Ingrid Syrstad Engen #7
  • Vilde Boe Risa #8
  • Karina Saevik #9
  • Caroline Graham Hansen #10
  • Guro Reiten #11
  • Guro Pettersen #12
  • Thea Bjelde #13
  • Ada Hegerberg #14
  • Amalie Eikeland #15
  • Mathilde Harviken #16
  • Julie Blakstad #17
  • Frida Maanum #18
  • Marit Bratberg Lund #19
  • Emilie Haavi #20
  • Anna Josendal #21
  • Sophie Roman Haug #22
  • Aurora Mikalsen #23

New Zealand Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Norway July 20 - Home
Philippines July 25 - Home
Switzerland July 30 - Away

New Zealand's Recent Performance

  • At the 2019 World Cup, New Zealand failed to make it past the group stage.
  • New Zealand is 1-0-6 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -18. In 2022, it went 1-1-6 in such matches (-12 goal differential).
  • New Zealand's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it defeated Vietnam 2-0 on July 10.

New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Erin Nayler #1
  • Ria Percival #2
  • Claudia Bunge #3
  • C.J. Bott #4
  • Michaela Foster #5
  • Malia Steinmetz #6
  • Ali Riley #7
  • Daisy Cleverley #8
  • Gabi Rennie #9
  • Annalie Longo #10
  • Olivia Chance #11
  • Betsy Hassett #12
  • Rebekah Stott #13
  • Katie Bowen #14
  • Paige Satchell #15
  • Jacqui Hand #16
  • Hannah Wilkinson #17
  • Grace Jale #18
  • Elizabeth Anton #19
  • Indiah Paige Riley #20
  • Victoria Esson #21
  • Milly Clegg #22
  • Anna Leat #23

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.