Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on July 19, 2023
Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashing .253/.294/.452 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has recorded 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashed .258/.299/.444 so far this year.
- Perez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .467 with a double.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 16
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 15
|4-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Guardians
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Rodríguez Stats
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Rodriguez has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|7
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 28
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at Royals
|May. 23
|5.0
|8
|4
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .232/.310/.416 on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|10
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has put up 79 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .226/.261/.329 so far this season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|at Mariners
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
