Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .253/.294/.452 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 83 hits with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He's slashed .258/.299/.444 so far this year.

Perez brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .467 with a double.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5 at Guardians Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) for his 14th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Rodriguez has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 14 5.0 3 2 2 7 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 4.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 6.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Royals May. 23 5.0 8 4 2 9 2 vs. Pirates May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryan Yarbrough's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.310/.416 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Royals Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has put up 79 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .226/.261/.329 so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 2 at Mariners Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.