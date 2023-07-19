Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .208.

Massey has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games.

In 14 of 69 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .230 AVG .188 .307 OBP .220 .350 SLG .259 8 XBH 3 2 HR 2 12 RBI 10 29/10 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings