Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Michael Massey At The Plate

  • Massey has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .208.
  • Massey has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Massey has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games.
  • In 14 of 69 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 35
.230 AVG .188
.307 OBP .220
.350 SLG .259
8 XBH 3
2 HR 2
12 RBI 10
29/10 K/BB 34/4
2 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
