Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Tigers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .272 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .305 AVG .236 .364 OBP .276 .390 SLG .309 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 10/4 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings