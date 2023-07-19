On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .279 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this season (4.8%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (21 of 62), with more than one RBI four times (6.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .304 AVG .248 .341 OBP .319 .416 SLG .337 11 XBH 5 1 HR 2 19 RBI 8 25/8 K/BB 32/11 8 SB 6

