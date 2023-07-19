Drew Waters -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on July 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .244 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.

Waters has had a hit in 23 of 38 games this season (60.5%), including multiple hits nine times (23.7%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Waters has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this year (11 of 38), with two or more RBI three times (7.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 38 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .284 AVG .203 .360 OBP .224 .493 SLG .297 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 20/5 K/BB 31/2 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings