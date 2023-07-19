Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI) against the Tigers.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .269 with five doubles, three triples and three walks.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- Blanco has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.321
|AVG
|.208
|.367
|OBP
|.269
|.571
|SLG
|.375
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
