After batting .273 with four doubles, two triples, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI) against the Tigers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .269 with five doubles, three triples and three walks.

Blanco has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

Blanco has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .321 AVG .208 .367 OBP .269 .571 SLG .375 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/2 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings