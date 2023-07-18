Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .275 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.
- In 62.3% of his games this year (38 of 61), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 4.9% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 4.9% of his games.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.298
|AVG
|.248
|.338
|OBP
|.319
|.405
|SLG
|.337
|10
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|8
|24/8
|K/BB
|32/11
|8
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Skubal (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9, the lefty tossed four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.